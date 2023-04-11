Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 13:35

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi social media posts spark engagement rumours

The pair have shared images of each other dressed in white clothing and with Stranger Things actress Brown wearing a ring.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi social media posts spark engagement rumours

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have sparked rumours that they are engaged after they shared new social media posts showing a ring on her left hand.

Stranger Things star Brown, 19, posted the image on Instagram on Tuesday with the son of American singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi which has led to fans speculating they plan to get married.

The black and white picture showed the couple dressed in white clothing and smiling while they hugged with Brown wearing a ring.

The British actress wrote: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

The fourth digit on the left hand is often reserved for a wedding or engagement band.

Also taking to social media, Bongiovi, 20, shared an image of him and Brown in colour in the same outfits, which showed Brown wearing a white dress with a lace-style pattern.

He wrote on the post “Forever” with a love heart emoji.

A follow-up image showed him looking into her eyes as they wore sunglasses on their heads.

Brown rose to fame as Eleven in the 1980s-set science-fiction series Stranger Things on Netflix and has gone on to play Enola Holmes in the streaming giant’s film of the same name and its sequel.

While playing the teenage sister of the famous fictional Victorian detective, she solves crimes and also stars opposite Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, while their mother is played by Helena Bonham Carter.

Brown’s other acting parts include 2019’s Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and a sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong, in 2021.

More in this section

Hilary Swank welcomes twins with husband Philip Schneider Hilary Swank welcomes twins with husband Philip Schneider
Abba hail ‘musical brilliance’ of long-serving guitarist Lasse Wellander Abba hail ‘musical brilliance’ of long-serving guitarist Lasse Wellander
Disney’s Star Wars celebration to take place in Japan in 2025 Disney’s Star Wars celebration to take place in Japan in 2025
showbizbrownenola holmeshelena bonham carterhenry cavillmillie bobby brownsam claflinstranger thingsjon bon jovijake bongiovi
Alec Baldwin will not have to appear at court in person for preliminary hearing

Alec Baldwin will not have to appear at court in person for preliminary hearing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more