Jo O’Meara thanks S Club 7 fans for ‘kindness’ after Paul Cattermole’s death

The singer was found dead last Thursday at the age of 46.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara has thanked the public for their “love and kindness” following the death last week of her bandmate Paul Cattermole.

Cattermole, 46, an original member of the seven-piece pop group, was found dead on Thursday afternoon at his home in Dorset.

It came shortly after S Club 7 announced an upcoming 25th anniversary tour which Cattermole was due to take part in.

Sharing a photo of Cattermole on Instagram, O’Meara, 43, wrote: “I just wanted to reach out and thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for the love and kindness you have shown over the tragic passing of our sweetest soul Paul.

“This has been utterly devastating, and I am totally shocked and heartbroken. We have lost someone so incredibly special to us all, and there is a huge sense of sadness that will never go.

“Paul will forever be a huge part of our lives, and I will forever treasure the memories we made! I will love you always Paul, God bless you my darling, Rest in forever Peace. Love JoJo.”

In a statement last week, Cattermole’s family and the band said the singer’s cause of death was currently unknown but police had confirmed there were “no suspicious circumstances”.

Paul Cattermole in 1999 (William Conran/PA)

S Club 7 were created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998, and were known for hit songs including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut track Bring It All Back.

Cattermole was dating bandmate Hannah Spearritt when he left S Club 7 in 2002 after four years to embark on a solo career.

Mr Fuller was among those who paid tribute after news of Cattermole’s death broke.

“Paul was a beacon of light for a generation of pop music fans and he will be greatly missed,” he said in a statement to the PA news agency.

“We’re all deeply shocked and saddened by this news.”

Following his stint as a solo artist, Cattermole became a member of the spin-off group S Club Allstars, previously S Club 3, with O’Meara and other vocalists.

