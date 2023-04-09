Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 19:58

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham celebrates one year of marriage to ‘gorgeous’ wife Nicola

The son of David and Victoria Beckham married the actress in a Palm Beach ceremony last year.
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham celebrates one year of marriage to ‘gorgeous’ wife Nicola

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has celebrated one year of marriage to his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, calling himself “the luckiest person on this earth”.

The 24-year-old son of former England footballer David Beckham and former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, tied the knot with 28-year-old actress Nicola in a Palm Beach ceremony last year.

Brooklyn shared a picture of himself and his wife on Instagram on Sunday, alongside the caption: “1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young.”

The pair got engaged in June 2020 and, after twice postponing their wedding due to Covid-19, got married at the home of Nicola’s father in April 2022.

The bride said “I do” in a custom-made Valentino dress and guests at the wedding included tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C.

Nicola commented on the touching post, writing: “I love you soooo much!! this is so cute!!! I love being your wife.”

The Transformers actress also recently shared her hope of starting a family with Brooklyn in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

“I want to have a baby and get right back to work,” she told the magazine last month.

More in this section

Performance of The Bodyguard ended early as theatregoers thrown out for singing Performance of The Bodyguard ended early as theatregoers thrown out for singing
Queen thought Harry ‘so consumed’ by love for Meghan it clouded his judgment Queen thought Harry ‘so consumed’ by love for Meghan it clouded his judgment
Jeremy Renner signed ‘I’m sorry’ to family after snowplough accident Jeremy Renner signed ‘I’m sorry’ to family after snowplough accident
showbizbeckhamnicola peltz beckhambrooklyn peltz beckham
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Everything you need to know about the Italian plumber’s universe

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Everything you need to know about the Italian plumber’s universe

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more