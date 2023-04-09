Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 18:01

‘Our Easter egg finally hatched!’: Daisy Lowe welcomes first child

The model announced the news on Instagram.
By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Daisy Lowe has announced the birth of her first child, saying “I can’t stop crying tears of joy”.

The 34-year-old model announced the news on Instagram with an image of herself and her fiance Jordan Saul cradling their newborn daughter Ivy.

Alongside the image, which Lowe revealed was taken by her mother and “magic nana” Pearl, Lowe wrote: “Our Easter egg finally hatched!

“Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true- our dream girl.

“I have never known happiness or love like this. I can’t stop crying tears of joy.

“Happy Easter Loves.”

Lowe announced her pregnancy on Instagram in October last year, less than a month after she shared the news of her engagement to property developer Saul.

Celebrity friends congratulated the couple on the birth of their daughter, with singer and actress Lily Allen commenting with a string of red heart emojis.

Former member of The Pussycat Dolls Ashley Roberts wrote “Congrats!!!!!!!”, and TV presenter Miquita Oliver commented “Yayyyyyyyy she’s here”.

