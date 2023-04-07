Barbie-inspired pink power: How to wear spring’s biggest beauty trend

By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

Pink was popping all over the spring/summer catwalks, with make-up artists at the big four fashion weeks jumping on the #Barbiecore bandwagon that has swept through the worlds of fashion and beauty.

“With the much-anticipated Barbie film starring Margot Robbie due for release in July and Pantone announcing Viva Magenta as 2023’s Colour of the Year, it’s clear that hot pink is in,” says Grace Vernon, head of global trends and cultural insights at Boots and No7 Beauty Company.

“Look out for the iconic ‘Barbie ponytail’ alongside bright pink eyeshadow, blush and lipstick, and hot pink nails.”

Here’s how to try the rose-tinted trend from lids to lips…

Eyes

A model backstage at Paul & Joe SS23 (Paul & Joe/PA)

Fierce fuchsia was the shade of choice at Paul & Joe in London, and Alice + Olivia in New York, where lids were daubed with matte cream shadow, but you don’t have to choose such a bright pink for your peepers.

“For a truly on-trend way to wear pink on the eyes, opt for a blue-toned shade with a subtle satin finish, giving it more of a grown-up look,” says Jasmine de Souza, education manager at 3INA.

“By patting this shade all over the lid with your ring finger, you’ll get a seamless finish without the need for blending.”

Cheeks

“Blush is already having a moment, with sales of blush palettes at Boots increasing by 113% last year,” says Vernon.

“And with inspiration from TV shows such as Netflix’s Bridgerton, with its highly anticipated third series [hopefully] landing later this year, we predict this trend will be blowing up this spring.”

A model backstage at Chet Lo SS23 (Eeva Rinne/BFC/PA)

At Chet Lo SS23, MAC make-up artist Terry Barber placed acid pink blush high up on the temples in an Eighties homage.

“Use a sheer, buildable product that lets you gradually add intensity, without the fear of over-applying,” de Souza advises. “You can add layers of pink to reach your desired look.”

Lips

Florence Pugh at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Doug Peters/PA)

Pink lips on the catwalks ran the gamut, from glossy bubblegum (at Vivienne Westwood) to fuchsia (Paul Costelloe) and matte magenta (Carolina Herrera).

During awards season, actors such as Florence Pugh and Kate Hudson have been opting for softer shades and satin finishes to match their pink ensembles. So, it’s your choice on intensity, just make sure it’s pink.



Nails

When it comes to selecting your spring nail polish, pale pinks are off the table.

Think bubblegum, raspberry, neon or shocking pink – the brighter the better for an on-trend mani.

