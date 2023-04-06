Love Island star Shaughna Phillips welcomes first child

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has welcomed her first child, revealing she has named the baby girl Lucia.

The social media personality, 28, announced the news on Instagram with a photo of her holding the newborn while in hospital.

She also posted a photo of the baby wrapped in a white blanket while nestled in a bassinet.

Alongside the images, she wrote: “My darling Lucia, I wish I had you sooner so I could love you longer”.

Phillips also revealed her daughter was born on April 4 at 8.10pm weighing 8lb 8oz.

Friends and famous faces offered their congratulations including Demi Jones, who appeared on the same series of Love Island as Phillips, who wrote: “I’m so incredibly proud of you!!!! She is absolutely beautiful like her mummy, I love you so much!! Congratulations my angel girl.”

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison said “Congratulations gorgeous girl” while comedian Katherine Ryan added “Yay she’s here! congratulations”.

Phillips featured on series six of the winter version of the hit ITV2 dating show in 2020.