Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 23:50

Gwyneth Paltrow wins US lawsuit over 2016 skiing collision in Utah

Jurors found that the Oscar-winning actress was not at fault for the collision, which left Terry Sanderson with several broken ribs and head injuries.
Gwyneth Paltrow wins US lawsuit over 2016 skiing collision in Utah

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Gwyneth Paltrow has won her US lawsuit against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski crash in Utah.

Jurors found that the Oscar-winning actress was not at fault for the collision, which left Mr Sanderson with several broken ribs and head injuries.

Ms Paltrow had denied the claim, and accused Mr Sanderson of crashing into her, resulting in her losing “half a day of skiing” with her family.

On Thursday jurors returned a verdict in favour of Ms Paltrow after just over two hours of deliberation.

Terry Sanderson in court in Park City, Utah
Terry Sanderson in court in Park City, Utah (Rick Bowmer, Pool/AP)

She was awarded compensatory damages of one dollar.

Ms Paltrow and Mr Sanderson, who both gave evidence during the trial, were present in court for the verdict.

The actress wore a blue blazer, with a white shirt and brown trousers, and did not appear to react as the verdict was returned.

She previously said she felt “very sorry” for Mr Sanderson’s health decline following the incident, but maintained she had not been “at fault” and said she had been the “victim”.

During the trial the court heard evidence from a number of people, including her two children Apple and Moses Martin, who had been skiing with their mother on the day of the crash.

More in this section

Car driven by Paul Walker in Fast &amp; Furious 4 heads to auction Car driven by Paul Walker in Fast & Furious 4 heads to auction
Explore Northern Ireland’s fantasy lands through the new Dungeons &amp; Dragons film Explore Northern Ireland’s fantasy lands through the new Dungeons & Dragons film
Orlando Bloom tells Zelenskiy stoicism of Ukraine is ‘awe-inspiring’ Orlando Bloom tells Zelenskiy stoicism of Ukraine is ‘awe-inspiring’
showbizgwyneth paltrowutahpaltrowdeer valleyterry sanderson
Lily Allen leads stars at special screening of new dark comedy series Dreamland

Lily Allen leads stars at special screening of new dark comedy series Dreamland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more