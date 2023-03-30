Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 21:41

Lily Allen leads stars at special screening of new dark comedy series Dreamland

She was joined by her co-stars, including former Doctor Who actress Freema Agyeman, who plays her sister in the upcoming six-part series on Sky.
Lily Allen leads stars at special screening of new dark comedy series Dreamland

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Lily Allen dazzled as she took to the red carpet for a special screening of her new dark comedy Dreamland.

The singer, 37, donned a plunging, black beaded gown paired with a diamond necklace for the event in central London.

She was joined by her co-stars, including former Doctor Who actress Freema Agyeman, who plays her sister in the upcoming six-part series on Sky.

Dreamland screening
Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman star alongside one another in the new comedy drama (Jeff Moore/PA)

Agyeman opted for a strapless dress in pale yellow which had a tropical print, with a metallic heel.

Allen’s husband David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, attended the screening, wearing a black suit with a purple tie.

Also in attendance were Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Gabby Best, who feature in the new series set in the British seaside town of Margate.

Dreamland screening
Lily Allen and David Harbour (Jeff Moore/PA)

For her debut TV role, Allen plays Mel, one of four sisters in a somewhat dysfunctional set-up.

In the series, Agyeman’s character Trish is pregnant for the third time with her partner Spence, played by Smith-Bynoe.

Her sisters Clare, played by Best, and Leila (Edwards) rally round her, with their mother, played by Frances Barber, and nan (Sheila Reid).

Dreamland screening
(left to right) Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Freema Agyeman, Lily Allen, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Gabby Best were all in attendance at the special screening (Jeff Moore/PA)

But Mel’s unexpected reappearance in their lives threatens to destabilise the entire family unit.

Based on the 2018 Bafta-winning short of the same name written by Sharon Horgan, it is a comedy-drama about secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters.

– Dreamland premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Thursday April 6.

More in this section

Car driven by Paul Walker in Fast &amp; Furious 4 heads to auction Car driven by Paul Walker in Fast & Furious 4 heads to auction
Wrexham Women footballers played their guts out to secure title – Reynolds Wrexham Women footballers played their guts out to secure title – Reynolds
David Jason ‘delighted to get to know daughter he did not know existed’ David Jason ‘delighted to get to know daughter he did not know existed’
sharon horganshowbizskydavid harbourlily allensky tvdreamlandsaimee-ffion edwardsdreamlandfreema agyemangabby bestkiell smith-bynoe
Explore Northern Ireland’s fantasy lands through the new Dungeons &amp; Dragons film

Explore Northern Ireland’s fantasy lands through the new Dungeons & Dragons film

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more