Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 11:53

Late Late Show country music special returns with Daniel O'Donnell among guests

The special episode returns for the first time since 2019
Muireann Duffy

The Late Late Show country music special returns for the first time since 2019 this Friday night, as Ryan Tubridy is joined by some of the biggest names in the country scene.

The show will see a performer inducted into the Irish Country Music Hall of Fame, with former inductees Daniel O'Donnell and Philomena Begley among the guests on the night.

Tubridy will also be joined by Nathan Carter, Cliona Hagan, Derek Ryan and Margo, as well as Cailin Joe, who appeared on last year's Toy Show.

O'Donnell, Begley, Carter and Hagan will also unveil their latest project, and pay tribute to country legend Big Tom.

The guests will also perform songs that changed their lives, from Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks to our own Irish originals.

"This Late Late Country Music special will be my final one at the helm," Tubridy said ahead of Friday's show.

"It all started out really when I was not long in the job as the presenter of The Late Late Show and when driving around the country, I kept seeing posters of gigs of different country stars and it was a world that I wasn’t familiar with. And so, it began…

"I quickly learned that it was a world that brought people together and while I will miss seeing everybody on an annual basis, I have made a lot of friends in the country music world, and that has been my privilege," he added.

The Late Late Show country music special airs at 9.35pm on Friday, March 31st on RTÉ One.

