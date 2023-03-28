Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 17:33

Paltrow's version of ski crash 'consistent with laws of physics', US court told

Jurors were given a short physics lesson in court on Tuesday by biochemical engineer Dr Irving Scher
Paltrow's version of ski crash 'consistent with laws of physics', US court told

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Gwyenth Paltrow’s version of events in her 2016 ski crash is “consistent with the laws of physics”, a US court has heard.

Biochemical engineer Dr Irving Scher disputed evidence from previous witnesses, claiming their analysis had been miscalculated and he could not get other scenarios “to work”.

Ms Paltrow has claimed that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson collided with her during the incident at the Deer Valley resort in Utah, and resulted in her losing “half a day of skiing” with her family.

Mr Sanderson has accused the actress of crashing into him, and says he sustained several broken ribs and severe head injuries.

Jurors were given a short physics lesson in court on Tuesday by Dr Scher, in which he wrote out several calculations and diagrams on a large board with a marker.

He said calculations by Dr Richard Boehne, heard in court last week, had been “thrown off” by an incorrect velocity, and that corrected measurements meant Mr Sanderson’s injuries should have been “much worse”.

“Ms Paltrow’s version of events is consistent with the laws of physics in how people turn and rotate,” he said.

Asked about evidence from another skier, Craig Ramon, who was present at the time of the incident and claimed Ms Paltrow caused the collision, Dr Scher added: “I couldn’t get it to work”.

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
Terry Sanderson (Rick Bowmer/AP)

He also noted that it would have taken very little force for Ms Paltrow’s skis to come off in the collision, but they stayed on.

“I know how bindings work, it’s just physics,” he said.

“If her skis stayed on I can’t see how she continued to move 10ft… if she was trapped underneath him.”

The court has already heard evidence from Ms Paltrow and Mr Sanderson.

Mr Sanderson said he had become a “self-imposed recluse” after the incident and had been advised never to ski again in case of further injury.

Ms Paltrow previously said she felt “very sorry” for Mr Sanderson but reiterated that she was not “at fault” for the crash.

The trial in Park City, Utah, continues.

More in this section

Police investigating allegations of blackmail against Alison Hammond make arrest Police investigating allegations of blackmail against Alison Hammond make arrest
Amir Khan and Janice Dickinson confirmed for I’m A Celeb all-stars series Amir Khan and Janice Dickinson confirmed for I’m A Celeb all-stars series
Adele Roberts says receiving treatment for bowel cancer early was life-saving Adele Roberts says receiving treatment for bowel cancer early was life-saving
courtsgwyneth paltrowmoviesutahpaltrowdeer valleyterry sanderson
Linda Nolan reveals cancer has spread to her brain in 'scary' development

Linda Nolan reveals cancer has spread to her brain in 'scary' development

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more