Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 06:34

BBC will not resume filming Top Gear series after Andrew Flintoff crash

Flintoff (45) was taken to hospital after being involved in an incident while shooting for the hit motoring show in December last year
Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The BBC has announced that the filming of Top Gear’s latest series will not resume after the corporation’s investigation into presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff’s crash.

Former professional cricketer Flintoff (45) was taken to hospital after being involved in an incident while shooting for the hit motoring show.

The crash happened while he was at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey on December 13th.

 

On Thursday, the corporation released a statement which said: “(BBC Studios) have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.

“Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time.

“We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.

“This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support. Finally, there will be a health and safety review of the show, in line with our procedures.”

Top Gear Bond special
Andrew Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris during the filming of a Top Gear episode (BBC)

The show is also presented by Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness and automotive journalist Chris Harris.

Flintoff, who began presenting Top Gear in 2019, has also made regular appearances on A League Of Their Own and won the first series of the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

He is best remembered for his time as a tubthumping all-rounder, most notably during the Ashes victory in 2005.

The former England captain finished with 79 Test caps and 148 limited-overs internationals.

bbctop gearandrew flintoffflintoff
