Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 10:54

Ted Lasso cast discuss mental health awareness with US president Joe Biden

Actor Jason Sudeikis urged people to check in on another and not be afraid to ask for help themselves.
Ted Lasso cast discuss mental health awareness with US president Joe Biden

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jason Sudeikis and the cast of Ted Lasso made a guest appearance at a White House press briefing to raise awareness of the importance of mental health.

The actor, who plays the eponymous coach of fictional side AFC Richmond, urged people to check in on one another and not be afraid to ask for help themselves.

It comes following the release of the third season of the popular Apple TV+ show, which has been widely acclaimed for its positive messages.

Biden Mental Health Ted Lasso
Actor Jason Sudeikis made a guest appearance at a White House press briefing on Monday to raise awareness of the issue (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

At the press conference on Monday, Sudeikis was joined by castmates Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Toheeb Jimoh.

“No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter who you voted for, we all probably know someone… that’s struggled, that’s felt isolated, that’s felt anxious, that has felt alone.

“It’s actually one of the many things that believe it or not, that we all have in common as human beings.

“(And) that means that it’s something that we can and should talk about with one another when we’re feeling that way or when we recognise that and someone feeling that way.

“We encourage everyone, and a big theme of the show is to check in with your neighbour, your co-worker, your friends, your family, and ask how they’re doing and listen, sincerely.”

Sudeikis continued: “While it’s easier said than done, we also have to know that we shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help ourselves, and that does take a lot, especially when it’s something that has such a negative stigma to it, such as mental health. It doesn’t need to be that way.

Biden Mental Health Ted Lasso
Sudeikis allowed one question from reporters, giving it to ‘fake journalist’ Trent Crimm – who appears in Ted Lasso and is played by James Lance (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

“If you can ask for that help from a professional, fantastic. If it needs to be a loved one, equally as good in a lot of ways because sometimes you just need to let out that pressure.”

He added: “We just want to emulate these make-believe folks that we all play at AFC Richmond and the way they take care of one another.

“That is the wish… fulfilment on the show, aside from me playing coach, and these guys being professional footballers”

Sudeikis than allowed one question from reporters, giving it to “fake journalist” Trent Crimm – who appears in the series and is played by James Lance.

Sudeikis and his Ted Lasso cast members later sat down with US president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to discuss matters of mental health further.

Ahead of the meeting, yellow signs bearing the word “Believe” – an item which features in the show – were put up around areas of the White House.

Waddingham later said she was “humbled beyond belief” to have been invited for the visit.

Posting a picture of herself flexing under a picture of Michelle Obama, she wrote: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would stand under this picture.

“@whitehouse Humbled beyond belief. #armwrestlemrsO?!”

More in this section

Gino D’Acampo quits Gordon, Gino And Fred: Road Trip amid contract complications Gino D’Acampo quits Gordon, Gino And Fred: Road Trip amid contract complications
Fearne Cotton reveals she is ‘enamoured’ by Usain Bolt and other athletes Fearne Cotton reveals she is ‘enamoured’ by Usain Bolt and other athletes
Sarah Snook reveals pregnancy at Succession series four premiere Sarah Snook reveals pregnancy at Succession series four premiere
white houseshowbizapple tvjason sudeikisus president joe bidented lassolassobrett goldsteinhannah waddinghamtoheeb jimohbrendan huntjames lancetrent crimm
Lisa Snowdon on how to avoid ‘triggers’ to help relieve stress during menopause

Lisa Snowdon on how to avoid ‘triggers’ to help relieve stress during menopause

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more