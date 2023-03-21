Keanu Reeves pays tribute to Lance Reddick at LA premiere of John Wick 4

By MichaelB

Keanu Reeves has paid tribute to his late John Wick co-star Lance Reddick as an artist with “grace, dignity and a passion for life” at the premiere of the franchise’s fourth instalment.

The US actor said that “every day was special” while working with Reddick, who was also known for roles in popular US shows The Wire and Lost.

Reddick died on Friday at the age of 60 from “natural causes”, according to his publicist.

The actor’s death came just days before the release of John Wick 4, in which he reprised his role of impassive hotel concierge Charon.

Reeves wore a blue ribbon and became emotional while discussing his late co-star at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday.

“Every time you were in his presence, he was such a special person, special artist, and he had a grace and dignity, and a passion for life and his craft,” the star told the Hollywood Reporter.

“Just to be in his light and to be in his presence and get a chance to work with him every day was special.”

Ahead of the screening of the film, which is now dedicated in Reddick’s honour, director Chad Stahelski and Joe Drake, the boss of film company Lionsgate, reportedly led a standing ovation for the actor.

Reddick began his screen career in the mid-1990s, with guest roles on TV series including The Nanny and New York Undercover, going on to big-screen roles in Great Expectations and The Siege.

He played Cedric Daniels in the popular HBO drama The Wire from 2002, appearing in all 60 episodes alongside Dominic West, Idris Elba, Michael K Williams and Wendell Pierce.

He also lent his voice to animated shows including Adult Swim’s Rick And Morty.

Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.