Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 13:39

Rod Stewart cancels Australian performance due to viral infection

He posted a statement that he was ‘absolutely downhearted’ to be ‘disappointing’ fans.
Rod Stewart cancels Australian performance due to viral infection

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Sir Rod Stewart said he has cancelled a performance in Australia due to being told he has a “viral infection”.

The 78-year-old singer-songwriter, who has had six number one hits in the UK charts including Baby Jane and Maggie May, was due to sing at the venue A Day On The Green in Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong.

He posted a statement on Twitter that he was “absolutely downhearted” to be “disappointing” fans and is working hard to return to the stage.

Stewart added: “Late this morning I was advised that I have a viral infection and my throat is too irritated to sing.

“I’m only human and sometimes (I) get sick just like you do. My greatest joy is performing for you, so I’m doing everything I can to get on the mend and back on stage.”

American musician Cyndi Lauper, 69, and New Zealand singer John Stevens, 61, were due to appear alongside the British star.

Stewart is next due to play AEC Arena in Adelaide on Tuesday before doing five more Australian dates, which include stops in Mt Cotton and Sydney.

He then will perform in New Zealand, Mexico, the US, Ireland, UK and Spain between April and September.

A previous statement, cancelling the show, by Live Nation and Roundhouse Entertainment read: “We apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience to ticket holders.

“A further announcement regarding the concert arrangements will be made early next week.”

Stewart previously postponed his Australian tour dates last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic saying he was “absolutely gutted”.

His latest album, The Tears Of Hercules, released in 2021, reached number five in the UK charts.

More in this section

Meghan Markle ‘proud’ to contribute cake recipe to charity cookbook Meghan Markle ‘proud’ to contribute cake recipe to charity cookbook
Pamela Anderson and Naomi Campbell walk the Miami runway for Hugo Boss Pamela Anderson and Naomi Campbell walk the Miami runway for Hugo Boss
Gary Lineker reflects on ‘hugely gratifying’ support before BBC return Gary Lineker reflects on ‘hugely gratifying’ support before BBC return
australiashowbiznew zealandstewartrod stewartthe tears of herculescyndi lauperjon stevens
Broadcaster Jon Snow says he ‘hasn’t found age relevant’ to late fatherhood

Broadcaster Jon Snow says he ‘hasn’t found age relevant’ to late fatherhood

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more