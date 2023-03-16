Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 15:06

Jamelia says motherhood is her ‘favourite responsibility and role’

The former Loose Women panellist said she believes there is ‘never a right time to have a child’ but that she feels ‘so blessed’ to have her children.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jamelia says being a mother is her “favourite responsibility and role” as she prepares to spend Mother’s Day with her four children.

The former Loose Women panellist, 42, said she believes there is “never a right time to have a child” but that she feels “so blessed” to have her daughters.

Jamelia gave birth to her fourth daughter, Jream, at 36 weeks through an emergency caesarean in October.

 

Shortly after she described the labour as “incredibly traumatic”.

But speaking to the Daily Mirror ahead of Mothering Sunday, she said it was “such an honour to be a mother of four daughters”.

“I was first pregnant as a 19-year-old, 25 when I had my second, third daughter I was 36 then I had my last daughter at 41, so for most decades of my life I’ve had a baby,” she said.

“What I’ve come to know is there is never a right time to have a child. You are never prepared and never going to just float through it.

Jeremy Vine show
“Being a mum is my favourite responsibility and role. It’s such an honour to be a mother of four daughters and I feel so blessed.”

Speaking after Jream’s birth Jamelia told Hello! magazine: “I’d only ever seen a C-section on the telly, and thought: ‘Oh well, at least it’s going to be straightforward and I’ll be out in five minutes.’

“There’s this idea of ‘too posh to push’ – that it’s the easier option. But I found it incredibly traumatic. And then you’re recovering from major surgery while looking after a newborn.”

Jamelia will join the cast of Hollyoaks as doctor Sharon Bailey in a special Mother’s Day-themed episode next Monday.

