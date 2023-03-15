What You Won’t Do For Love singer Bobby Caldwell dies aged 71

By Associated Press Reporter

Bobby Caldwell, a singer of R&B, soul, adult contemporary and American standard music who had a major hit in 1978 with What You Won’t Do For Love, has died aged 71.

Caldwell’s wife Mary Caldwell told The Associated Press that he died in her arms at their home in Great Meadows, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

What You Won’t Do For Love went to number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a long-term soul standard and career-defining hit for Caldwell, who also wrote the song.

Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been "FLOXED," it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love. -Mary Caldwell — Bobby Caldwell (@bobbycaldwell) March 15, 2023

His music was frequently sampled in the songs of hip-hop artists, including Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. and Common.

Born in New York and raised in Miami, Caldwell got his professional break playing guitar in Little Richard’s band in the early 1970s, eventually going solo.