Filming of The Crown continues in Scottish city where William met Kate

By Dan Barker, PA Scotland

Filming of hit Netflix show The Crown has continued in St Andrews, where the Prince of Wales met his now wife while at university in the Scottish city.

The new series is set to feature William’s time at the University of St Andrews, where in 2001 he met Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, who he would marry a decade later in Westminster Abbey.

On Wednesday, actor Ed McVey, 21, who will play the prince throughout his late teens and early 20, and Dominic West, 53, who is playing Charles, carried on with work on the sixth series.

The pair were seen filming in the Fife town’s North Street, with scores of extras holding Union flags and Saltires in front of the historic St Salvator’s Chapel.

Ed McVey (inside car) plays the part of William as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Film crews were seen capturing cars, carrying both characters, along the street and also the pair taking part in a royal walkabout.

Meg Bellamy, 19, who is playing Kate in the streaming service’s popular series, has also been seen filming scenes around St Andrews.

William and Kate became friends during their time at university and began a relationship after she caught the 19-year-old prince’s attention when she strode down the catwalk in a sheer dress for a charity fashion show.

The pair graduated from the university, which is Scotland’s oldest, in 2005 and briefly split in 2007.

Background actors during filming for the next season of The Crown (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But William went on to propose in November 2010 and the couple married the following year.

They have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In the series, Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as Diana, Princess of Wales, with Imelda Staunton continuing as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh.

The last series of the programme focused on the marriage breakdown of Charles and Diana, and the leaked phone calls between Charles and Camilla.

Filming is set to continue in the area.