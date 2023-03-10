Is This The Way to Claremorris? Amarillo singer to lead Patrick's Day parade in Mayo town

Michael Bolton

With preparations underway across the country for St Patrick's Day parades, one Mayo town is set to have a very special guest.

Tony Christie (Anthony Fitzgerald), famous for his version of ‘(Is This the Way To) Amarillo’ — which had double chart success — will be the grand marshal in Claremorris.

Mr Christie has connections to Mayo, with his grandparents hailed from south Mayo (Robeen and Balla) and the Yorkshire native has always been proud of his roots.

The parade will take place on Friday, March 17th at 3pm and promises to be a day filled with plenty of entertainment for young and old alike.

Chairperson of the St Patrick’s Day parade committee, Nina Pilbrow, is looking forward to welcoming the parade back to the town after a four-year absence.

“We’re not putting a theme on it this year because we haven’t had one the last few years so, we want people to be as bright, colourful and as loud as possible,” Nina said. “It’s our first parade since 2019, so we want to ease people into it.”