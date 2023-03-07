Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 14:34

Penelope Cruz, Zoe Saldana and Anna Wintour among stars spotted at Chanel fashion show

A-listers were dressed by the French fashion house for the unveiling of its autumn/winter collection.
By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

A host of famous famous descended on the front row for the latest Chanel fashion show, all of them clad in outfits from the designer label.

Penelope Cruz, who has been a Chanel ambassador for more than a decade, wore an A-line minidress decorated with feathers. The Spanish actor teamed her tweed look with classic black court heels and a mini handbag.

Penelope Cruz attends the Chanel Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection
Penelope Cruz (Scott Garfitt/AP)

Zoe Saldana looked chic in a black jumpsuit topped with a longline red and navy boucle coat.

Meanwhile, the Avatar star accessorised her outfit with delicate gold jewellery and a black quilted bag.

Zoe Saldana attends the Chanel Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection
Zoe Saldana (Scott Garfitt/AP)

US Vogue editor Anna Wintour chose a black double-breasted blazer that accentuated her waist, worn with a matching midi skirt and grey snakeskin-effect boots.

The fashion industry legend, 73, exited the show sporting her trademark oversized sunglasses.

Anna Wintour departs from the Chanel Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection
Anna Wintour (Scott Garfitt/AP)

K-pop megastar Jennie Kim from girl group Blackpink was also in attendance at the Paris Fashion Week show.

A Chanel ambassador since 2017, Kim chose a strapless white jumpsuit with a skinny silver belt and black accessories.

Jennie attends the Chanel Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection
Jennie from K-pop band Blackpink (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Black and white also dominated on the autumn/winter catwalk, where models paraded around a huge white camellia flower (a Chanel emblem) lit up with different colours.

British model and activist Adwoa Aboah walked the runway in a black coat, cardigan, knee-length shorts and heeled boots.

Adwoa Aboah wears a creation as part of the Chanel Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection
Adwoa Aboah (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Creative director Virginie Viard showed shorts of varying lengths (most styled with white lace tights), as well statement knits embellished with camellias and A-line miniskirts.

Campaign photos revealed on social media referenced 1966 black and white film Who Are You, Polly Maggoo?

A model wears a creation as part of the Chanel Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection
Statement knitwear on the autumn/winter Chanel catwalk (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

More colourful looks included pink jumpers and boucle skirt suit suits (a Chanel signature), plus maroon blazers and coats.

A model wears a creation for the Chanel Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection
The collection featured pops of pink (Christophe Ena/AP)

In terms of eveningwear, sweeping gowns, embroidered maxi skirts and sequinned trousers were accessorised with statement earrings.

