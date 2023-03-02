Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 20:56

Gwyneth Paltrow wishes ‘sweetest’ Chris Martin a happy birthday

The actress shares two children with the Coldplay frontman
Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Gwyneth Paltrow has described her ex-husband Chris Martin as “the sweetest father and friend” as she wished him a happy birthday.

The Oscar-winning 50-year-old actress shares two children, Apple and Moses, with Coldplay frontman Martin (46).

On Thursday she posted a selfie of the pair to her official Instagram account, with the caption: “Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend. we love you, cajm.”

The pair married in 2003, before announcing they were embarking on a “conscious uncoupling” in March 2014.

The former couple, who have remained close since the split, used the phrase in a statement to announce their divorce, which was later finalised in 2016.

Paltrow later revealed that she and Martin had been introduced to the phrase by a therapist, but admitted she initially thought it sounded “a bit full of itself, painfully progressive and hard to swallow”.

After the divorce, Paltrow, who also runs the lifestyle brand Goop, went on to marry TV producer and screenwriter Brad Falchuk.

The couple, who met on the set of musical drama series Glee in 2010, tied the knot in 2018 in a ceremony at The Hamptons in New York.

