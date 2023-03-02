Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 15:23

Naomi Campbell takes to the runway at Paris Fashion Week

The supermodel walked in the Off-White autumn/winter show.
By Prudence Wade, PA

Naomi Campbell has worn a series of statement dresses on the Off-White runway at Paris Fashion Week.

For one outfit, Campbell, 52, wore a black, skintight sheer dress with a bejewelled neckline, and her other look was a black gown with statement zip detailing.

Naomi Campbell on the runway
Naomi Campbell on the runway (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Plenty of famous faces were on the front row, including singer and actor Jared Leto, actor Jodie Turner-Smith, model Jourdan Dunn and Thor actor Tessa Thompson.

Off-White was originally set up by Virgil Abloh, who died at the age of 41 in November 2021.

(L-R) Lori Harvey, Jodie Turner-Smith and Tessa Thompson front row at Off-White
(L-R) Lori Harvey, Jodie Turner-Smith and Tessa Thompson front row at Off-White (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

The role of art director is now filled by London-based Ib Kamara, who is also the editor-in-chief of Dazed magazine.

Kamara showed his first collection for the brand last September, and this one was entitled Lunar Delivery.

The set was a sparse moonscape, with a reflective silver dome in the middle. The autumn/winter collection felt futuristic – distressed knitwear was paired with statement gowns and sharp tailoring.

Jared Leto ahead of the show
Jared Leto ahead of the show (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Silver embellishments ran throughout the collection, from belts, buckles and zips, to models’ hair decorated with silver rings, which entirely covered another model’s face.

Off-White runway
Silver embellishments on a model’s face (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

On Instagram, the brand said: “As existing codes, past rituals and human objects are blasted into a new dimension, garments charged with contemporary perspective hint at a previously unimaginable future.”

Campbell took to the runway arm-in-arm with Kamara to celebrate the new collection.

France Fashion Off-White F/W 23-24
Naomi Campbell with art director Ibrahim Kamara (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

The supermodel was close with the late Abloh, and is a regular fixture on the Off-White runway.

Along with Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington, Campbell was part of a group of top models in the 1990s, dubbed the ‘Supers’.

Paris Fashion Week continues until March 7, with shows from Chanel, Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham still to come.

