Lizzo launches new shapewear collection

By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

Lizzo has unveiled the latest collection from her shapewear brand Yitty.

Starring in the spring/summer 2023 campaign, the 2 Be Loved singer wears a brown Nearly Naked bra and high-waisted briefs.

(Robin Harper/Yitty/PA)

In another image, she reclines against a red lip-shaped sofa in a bodysuit in Y So Blue, a shade that closely resembles Pantone’s 2022 colour of the year Very Peri.

(Robin Harper/Yitty/PA)

The SS23 offering also includes denim for the first time, with the Denim is Served range of leggings, cropped jackets and bandeau tops in a variety of colourways.

The Smoothing Stretch Jean features power mesh lining for a sleek silhouette and ‘butt lift slings’ to shape the derriere.

(Yitty/PA)

The Detroit-born pop star – who took home the Grammy for Record of the Year earlier this month for About Damn Time – launched Yitty last year in collaboration with Fabletics, the subscription-based clothing brand co-founded by actor Kate Hudson.

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no-one wanted to wear,” she said at the time.

“I had an epiphany like, ‘Who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.”

Championing ‘body normativity’ – as opposed to positivity – the brand aims to celebrate all body types, with sizes ranging from 6X to XS.

“I want to normalise my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal,” Lizzo said in a Vogue interview in 2020.

“I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”

(Robin Harper/Yitty/PA)

The brand name was inspired by one of Lizzo’s family members.

“Yitty is a nickname my auntie gave me when I was young,” she told Forbes.

“She was a full-figured woman and one of the coolest people ever with bold, beautiful energy. I wanted that energy in this brand.”

The Yitty spring/summer 2023 collection is available now from Fabletics (fabletics.co.uk/yitty-by-lizzo).