‘Axe is back’ – Damian Lewis confirms his return to Billions

Lewis last appeared in the Showtime series about warring Wall Street kingpins in 2021.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Damian Lewis has announced his return to popular TV series Billions after two series away.

The British actor, 52, will reprise the role of hedge fund wizard Bobby “Axe” Axelrod for the upcoming seventh series.

Announcing the news on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, he said: “Bobby’s back. He is coming back.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Damian Lewis was made a CBE by the King in December (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Axe is back and it is exciting. He has not been around for a couple of seasons but he is back.”

Asked when exactly his character would return, he replied: “I can’t tell you that.”

US media outlets later reported he would return for around half of the 12-episode series.

Axelrod exited the show in late 2021 when viewers saw him fleeing New York and his Wall Street base to escape legal woes.

It came after Lewis’ wife Helen McCrory, the acclaimed actress, died in April aged 52 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood UK Premiere – London
Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory (Isabel Infantes/PA)

US network Showtime said in its description of the upcoming series: “In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponised. Loyalties are tested.

“Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.”

Among Lewis’ other best known roles are Army Major Richard Winters in the HBO miniseries Band Of Brothers, Nicholas Brody in the Showtime series Homeland and Henry VIII in Wolf Hall.

He was made a CBE for services to drama and charity last year.

