Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 22:19

Madonna’s brother Anthony Ciccone dies aged 66

Records show Ciccone was most recently living in Michigan, where he and his seven siblings grew up
Associated Press Reporter

Madonna’s eldest sibling Anthony Ciccone has died aged 66, a family member said.

The announcement was made on Instagram by musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna’s sister Melanie Ciccone.

“My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone,” Henry wrote in the caption of a black-and-white portrait.

“Anthony was a complex character; and God knows we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on,” the post said.

No details about the death were provided. Public records show Ciccone was most recently living in Michigan, where he and his seven siblings grew up.

National news media in recent years reported that Ciccone had spent some time living on the streets and at a rehabilitation facility. Henry’s post announcing Ciccone’s death nodded to those difficulties, saying “trouble fades”, family remains, with “hands reached” across the table.

Madonna liked the Instagram post but the pop star did not comment on it.

