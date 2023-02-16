Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 17:56

South Park takes dig at Meghan and Harry in new episode

The episode entitled The Worldwide Privacy Tour sees the ‘Prince and Princess of Canada’ become new residents of South Park.
By Sarah Ping, PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become the latest inspiration for an episode of the US cartoon South Park, which features a copy of a book entitled Waaagh.

The new episode entitled The Worldwide Privacy Tour aired on Comedy Central in the US on Wednesday and depicts the “Prince of Canada” attempting to escape the limelight with his princess.

Main character Kyle is dismayed when he finds out that the characters, dubbed the “dumb prince and his stupid wife”, have moved into a new home opposite his house.

A trailer uploaded by South Park Studios shows a clip of Kyle complaining about the prince and princess’s move to the neighbourhood to Stan and Kenny whilst sat in the school canteen during lunch.

“It is seriously driving me crazy,” Kyle said.

“I’m sick of hearing about them, but I can’t get away from them.

“They’re everywhere, in my f****** face.”

“Look, Kyle, we just kind of don’t care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife,” Stan replied.

A clip of the episode features a scene that takes place on a chat show called Good Morning Canada.

The couple enter the stage holding placards that read: “We want our privacy!” and: “Stop looking at us!” whilst the talk show host introduces a copy of the prince’s book, titled Waaagh.

Review of the Year 2022
The South Park episode features book ‘Waaagh’ – a parody of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare (Aaron Chown)

The book cover strongly resembles that of Harry’s controversial memoir Spare.

In the cartoon, the host asks whether, in reporting on the royal family for his new book, the prince has now become a journalist, despite suggesting in the episode that he hated them.

The “princess” interjects, saying: “We just want to be normal people – all this attention is so hard.”

The host then counters this statement, proposing that the prince and his wife do not want privacy.

The prince and princess then storm off the set before moving to South Park and becoming Kyle’s new neighbours.

