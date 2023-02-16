Johnny Sexton part of Friday's Late Late Show lineup

Kenneth Fox

Fresh from victory against the French, Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will join Ryan Tubridy on Friday night to chat about their chances in the Six Nations and how Saturday's victory has set the team up nicely for the World Cup this autumn.

He will be joined by Claudia Scanlon, who lives with the debilitating skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB), to talk about their friendship and the support the EB charity DEBRA Ireland needs as it continues to work for a cure for the condition.

After a leaderboard-topping performance on last week's Dancing with the Stars, Rory O'Neill aka Panti Bliss will join Ryan on the couch with his dance partner Denys Samson.

Rory dedicated his dance to Professor Fiona Mulcahy, a consultant who he claims saved his life following his diagnosis of HIV in 1995.

They will discuss the importance of raising awareness, breaking down stigmas and the significance of their first dance as Rory and Denys.

Ryan will also meet some of the stars of the forthcoming documentary Superagers which examines the positive aspects of ageing and how some embrace life at every stage.

A new Formula One season is just a couple of weeks away and while it’s some time since the days of Eddie Jordan and Eddie Irvine, one young man from Navan is aiming to get the Irish tricolour back on the podium.

26-year-old Keith Donegan is one of the youngest team owners in motorsport and his team - RPM Motorsport - along with Galway driver Adam Fitzgerald are due to begin their climb up the motorsport ladder in the Formula Regional European Championship in a couple of months’ time. He will meet both Irishmen and the car that will be racing tomorrow evening.

Plus, to mark its 25th anniversary, Lord of the Dance will perform ahead of their shows at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

On the day they release their new album, Inhaler perform their brand-new single If You’re Gonna Break My Heart, and we will also have music from the stars of last year's Trad Special, Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta as they return for another stunning performance.