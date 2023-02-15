Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 10:04

Harrison Ford to make Marvel debut as president of the United States

The actor will appear in upcoming blockbuster Captain America: New World Order.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Harrison Ford will play the president of the United States in the upcoming instalment of the Captain America franchise.

Rumours of the veteran Hollywood actor’s entry in the MCU were circulated, but the news was confirmed by Marvel boss Kevin Feige on Tuesday.

Captain America: New World Order will form part of Marvel’s newly opened Phase Five.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens European Premiere – London
Ford will take over the role of Thaddeus Ross, which was played by the late actor William Hurt, who has become president at the time the film is set.

In an interview with US outlet EW, Feige said filming for the movie would begin “relatively soon” and that Ford was “embracing the role”.

“He’s tireless with the amount of work that he does,” he said.

“This is certainly a big part for Thaddeus Ross. He’s the president of the United States in the film.

“And with Harrison, you think about Air Force One, and you think about some of his confrontations with the president in Clear and Present Danger.

 

“In this film, we’ll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible.”

Feige added that adding Ford to the MCU had been a “dream for years” ever since Marvel producer Jon Favreau had cast the actor in Cowboys and Aliens in 2011.

“I was always very jealous of that, so to have him finally in the MCU is just incredible. It’s like, I can cross that off the wish list,” he said.

Captain America: New World Order is also set to star Anthony Mackie and Tim Blake Nelson, and is expected for release in May 2024.

