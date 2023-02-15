Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 06:56

Apple TV+ announces air date for Ted Lasso season three

The show, starring Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Nick Mohammed, will return to screens on March 15th
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Apple TV+ has announced the air date of the third season of its highly popular UK football-based comedy Ted Lasso.

The show, starring Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Nick Mohammed, will return to screens on March 15th.

A new trailer, shared by the streamer on Tuesday, showed members of AFC Richmond writing their own versions of Lasso’s famous yellow and blue “believe” sign.

Finished products include Goldstein’s surly character writing the word in tiny lettering, Juno Temple’s sparkling offering, and Cristo Fernandez, who plays happy-go-lucky Dani Rojas, writing the Spanish word “creer”.

Walking into the dressing room to see the signs adorning the walls, Sudeikis tells coach Beard, played by Brendan Hunt: “Well, if seeing is believing, I believe we’ve been seen”.

The multi-award winning series follows American football coach Lasso as he tackles the English football league at struggling club AFC Richmond.

Last year, Ted Lasso equalled its record-breaking 2021 Emmy nomination run by picking up a total of 20 nods for the second year in a row.

The series also won British comedian and actor Brett Goldstein an Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

The streamer previously shared a first-look image of Lasso squaring off against former assistant coach-turned arch-rival Nathan Shelley, played by Mohammed.

