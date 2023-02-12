Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 20:10

Cardi B joins the crowd at pre-Super Bowl concert

Her husband Offset joined her on stage to perform their hit Clout.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr, Associated Press

Cardi B teamed up with her husband Offset on stage, embraced tennis great Serena Williams and later joined the lively crowd during the rapper’s energetic pre-Super Bowl concert in suburban Phoenix, Arizona.

The Grammy winner joyfully danced and performed her biggest jams from Up to I Like It at the Hall of Fame party.

She brought high energy into a laid-back nightclub atmosphere at the Gila River Resorts and Casino in Chandler, Arizona.

The crowd rose to their feet and pulled out their phones to capture Cardi B’s show as they recited almost word for word all the lyrics during her 30-minute set.

Offset and Cardi B
Offset and Cardi B at the Grammy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She kicked off her performance with Money as she pranced across the stage.

“How are we doing tonight?” she asked the enthusiastic concertgoers.

Offset joined her on stage to perform their hit Clout. She encouraged the crowd while her husband rapped his verse before she returned the favour and finished the song.

Cardi B went on to perform her other hits such as WAP, Finesse and Bodak Yellow, her final song of the night.

Afterwards, she shook her hips then hugged Williams on stage before moving off stage and marching with her security through the audience.

Earlier, Offset opened up for his wife, performing Roc Flair Drip, Taste and played a snippet of Bad And Boujee from his former group Migos.

