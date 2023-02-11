Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 15:32

Will Ferrell adds to star power at Wrexham clash with Wealdstone

The 55-year-old is a part-owner of MLS side Los Angeles FC and a friend of Wrexham’s Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
By Phil Blanche, PA Sport

Actor and comedian Will Ferrell has become the latest Hollywood figure to see Wrexham play by attending the National League game against Wealdstone.

Ferrell, who is friends with Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, was pictured on social media having a drink at the Turf pub next to the Racecourse Ground on Saturday before the Dragons posted a video of him on the club’s Twitter account.

“Hi, this is Will Ferrell,” said the 55-year-old star of the classic Christmas film Elf. “It’s my first time here.”

Ferrell then looked to someone out of camera shot to ask: “Where are we again?” before saying “Wrexham.”

He added: “I’m really excited to see the match and, I’ll be honest with you, I’m a little nervous.”

Ferrell joined Reynolds, McElhenney and former England captain David Beckham at Wembley in May to see Wrexham lose the FA Trophy final to Bromley.

Bromley v Wrexham – Buildbase FA Trophy – Final – Wembley
Will Ferrell, far right, pictured with Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds, his wife Blake Lively and David Beckham before the FA Trophy final at Wembley in May (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

He is known to be a big football fan and in 2016 became a part-owner of MLS side Los Angeles FC.

Deadpool actor Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney this week celebrated the second anniversary of their purchase of the Welsh club.

A second series of the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series is currently being made, and images on social media showed Ferrell being filmed as he walked around the ground before kick-off.

