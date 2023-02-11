Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 07:55

Authorities say outcome of Julian Sands search ‘may not be what we would like’

The actor has now been missing for four weeks, after being reported missing in the Mount Baldy region of the San Gabriel mountains on January 13.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Authorities in southern California say they are still “hopeful” of finding Julian Sands, but admitted the outcome of searches for the British actor “may not be what we would like”.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department said conditions in the area remain dangerous, but that ground searches were planned for the future.

Sands has now been missing for four weeks, after first being reported missing in the Mount Baldy region of the San Gabriel mountains on January 13th.

Julian Sands missing
The actor has now been missing for four weeks, after being reported missing in the Mount Baldy region of the San Gabriel mountains on January 13th. Photo: Ian West/PA

“Regarding the search for Julian Sands, we remain hopeful but know the outcome may not be what we would like,” a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s department told the PA news agency.

“Conditions on Mt Baldy remain a danger and our Aviation Division still patrols the area when they are available.  We also plan to search the area by ground in the future.”

The spokesperson added that Sands’ family were “grateful” for the support they had received since his disappearance, but had no further statement for the public at this time.

 

Numerous searches for the actor have since been undertaken on foot and by air by both local and state-level agencies – and efforts remain classified as “search and rescue” rather than a recovery mission.

Authorities have previously used a Recco device, which is able to detect electronics and credit cards, in the hopes of establishing a more exact area in which to focus search efforts.

Two weeks ago, Sands’ hiking partner and friend Kevin Ryan told PA that it was obvious “something has gone wrong” but that the actor’s advanced experience and skill would “hopefully” see his safe return.

