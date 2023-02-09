Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 16:29

Owen Wilson channels US artist Bob Ross in trailer for upcoming film Paint

The actor is seen with a large afro and beard in the clip, shared by IFC Films on Wednesday.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Owen Wilson appears to channel US painter and TV host Bob Ross in the new trailer for upcoming film Paint.

The actor is seen with a large afro and beard in the clip, shared by IFC Films on Wednesday.

Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, Vermont’s premier public TV painter who is convinced he has it all, until his success is derailed by a younger, better artist.

The trailer shows the painter spouting various wholesome and inspirational phrases, as well as being surrounded by adoring female fans.

But it later takes a turn, with the introduction of the rival programme, with frustrated Wilson saying: “You’re entitled to your favourite TV show, that’s what makes this country great.”

He is later seen hurling a can of green paint at a wall covered in his work.

Though not mentioned directly, the film appears to take inspiration from Ross, who fronted popular US TV show The Joy Of Painting in the 1980s and 90s, before his death in 1995 at the age of 52.

Directed by Brit McAdams, Paint also stars Michaela Watkins, Wendy McLendon-Covey and Ciara Renee.

The film is expected to open in Irish theatres on April 28th.

