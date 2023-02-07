Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 10:26

Jennifer Lopez had ‘the best time’ with Ben Affleck at the Grammys

The singer and Hollywood actress posted a video montage on Instagram.
Jennifer Lopez had ‘the best time’ with Ben Affleck at the Grammys

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jennifer Lopez said she always has “the best time” with husband Ben Affleck, after the pair stepped out together at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

The singer and Hollywood actress posted a video montage on Instagram, which included clips and photos of the couple together.

“Always the best time with my love, my husband,” she captioned the video.

Lopez presented the award for best pop vocal album to Harry Styles at the star-studded event in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The singer wore an eye-catching, dark blue Gucci gown, with ruffled detail, a thigh-high slit and a voluminous train.

She accessorized her outfit with Bulgari jewels and her own silver JLo Jennifer Lopez brand heels.

Lopez and Affleck were pictured smiling at their table together, along with other high-profile couples including Beyonce and Jay-Z, and Adele and Rich Paul.

More in this section

Viola Davis earns coveted EGOT status after Grammy win Viola Davis earns coveted EGOT status after Grammy win
Maya Jama helps conflicted girls over Love Island double dumping Maya Jama helps conflicted girls over Love Island double dumping
Liam Payne says Harry Styles ‘deserves every millisecond’ of win at Grammys Liam Payne says Harry Styles ‘deserves every millisecond’ of win at Grammys
showbizinstagrambeyonceadeleguccijennifer lopezjay-zben afflecklopezgrammysrich paul65th annual grammy awards
Third celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice after dance week

Third celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice after dance week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more