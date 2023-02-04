Sat, 04 Feb, 2023 - 15:21

Kit Harington announces his wife Rose Leslie is expecting their second child

The couple announced the birth of their first son in February 2021
Kit Harington announces his wife Rose Leslie is expecting their second child

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Kit Harington has said his wife Rose Leslie is pregnant with their second child, admitting that he is “terrified”.

English actor Harington and Scottish actress Leslie (35) met while starring together in HBO’s sprawling fantasy series Game Of Thrones, which ended in 2019 after eight seasons.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 at Leslie’s ancestral home in Aberdeenshire before announcing the birth of their son in February 2021.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie wedding
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie in Aberdeenshire, after their wedding (Jane Barlow/PA)

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the US, Harington said of his two-year-old son: “We think he might be quite smart. It’s surprising, seeing as we’re both actors, we’re not sure quite where that has come from.

“He loves applause, every time he does something good we give him applause and we’re worrying that is kind of pushing him towards acting.

“We’re a bit like ‘You might be too smart for this, go save the world, we’re thick, we had no choice’.”

Harington (36) added: “He’s about to get the shock of his life, which is he’s about to get a brother or sister. I’m terrified.

“With the first baby you’re walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months, well the man is anyway.

“But this time the reality check comes much sooner, you get practical real quick.

“I’m not sure he’s quite conceptually understood it yet. We’re trying to get him ready for it, we point at Rose’s tummy and we say ‘mummy’s baby’ and he points at his tummy and says ‘my baby’.”

Harington played Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones while Leslie played Ygritte.

More in this section

Keanu Reeves granted temporary restraining order against alleged trespasser Keanu Reeves granted temporary restraining order against alleged trespasser
George Michael’s family hails nomination for Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame George Michael’s family hails nomination for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle among those present as Ellen DeGeneres renews vows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle among those present as Ellen DeGeneres renews vows
showbizgame of throneskit haringtonrose leslieharington
Austin Butler says he ‘probably damaged’ vocal cords playing Elvis role

Austin Butler says he ‘probably damaged’ vocal cords playing Elvis role

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more