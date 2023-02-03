Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 07:42

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle among those present as Ellen DeGeneres renews vows

The TV talk show host was surprised with the gesture by de Rossi on Tuesday, as part of an event to celebrate her 50th birthday party.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among the high profile guests present to watch Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi renew their wedding vows.

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony, and US country singer Brandi Carlile also gave a special performance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)


DeGeneres shared the entire ceremony in a video posted to YouTube, which appeared to show Harry and Meghan among the assembled guests.

“Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday.”

“These two are couple goals that continue to amaze me with how good they are together,” Jenner said.

“A match made in heaven, two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow.”

The Fashion Awards 2021 – London
Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner officiated the vow renewal ceremony on Tuesday (PA)

DeGeneres told her wife: “I love you, I adore you and I would not be on this earth without you. You save me every day.”

Harry and Meghan’s appearance at the party comes as preparations begin for the coronation of Britain's King Charles in May.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak dodged questions on whether the couple should be invited to the historic event.

In an interview with Talk TV on Thursday night he was asked whether “people who trash the royal family” should be invited and laughed off a question about whether he would mind sitting next to Harry and Meghan, should they be invited.

