George Michael’s family hails nomination for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Gwyn Wright, PA

George Michael’s family have thanked fans for their “ever continuing support” after the star was nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The former Wham! singer was nominated for induction into the celebrated hall of fame alongside Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order and 10 other acts.

His representatives, George Michael Entertainment, said: “We are delighted and proud that George Michael has been acknowledged and nominated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for 2023.

“Along with the many accolades he received throughout his career, we know he would have been honoured to be included amongst this year’s extraordinary group of talented musicians.

“On behalf of George’s family and GME we would like to congratulate the other nominees and to thank George’s loyal fans and lovers of his music for their ever continuing support.”

Over 400K Fan Votes have already been cast for the #RockHall2023 Nominees. Join the Fan Vote: https://t.co/TjN3wayVYy pic.twitter.com/klpGJTAVRy — Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 2, 2023

If an act is nominated for induction, it does not necessarily mean they will make the cut – and a vote is under way to decide who will be honoured in the music museum in the US city of Cleveland, Ohio.

Results will be announced in May.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they are eligible for induction.

The Faith singer is one of eight nominees who are on the ballot for the first time alongside rapper Missy Elliott and blues rock band The White Stripes.

Kate Bush (William Conran/PA)

Bush was nominated last year and did not make the cut, but her nomination this year may be because of her newfound popularity after hit TV show Stranger Things featured her song Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God).

Nominees will be voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals.

Fans can vote online or in person at the museum, with the top five artists picked by the public making up a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied with the other professional ballots.

John Sykes, chair of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said: “This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates.

“These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”