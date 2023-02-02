Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 10:46

Rod Stewart announces Cork gig

Rod Stewart will be back in Ireland this summer to play Live At The Marquee in Cork on June 20th
James Cox

Rod Stewart will be back in Ireland this summer to play Live At The Marquee in Cork on June 20th.

It is his first return to perform at the popular Marquee series in 14 years. Tickets go on general sale on Thursday, February 9th at 9am.

Following the success of his previous sold-out tours including recent shows in Dublin and Belfast, Stewart's 2023 shows "promise to be filled with hit after hit in his unmissable captivating style that has audiences dancing and singing along".

Stewart has sold an estimated 250 million records and singles worldwide, his performance will include fan favourites from across his career.



