Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 20:00

James Corden, Cardi B and Jill Biden among presenters for 2023 Grammy Awards

The annual ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

James Corden, Cardi B and US first lady Jill Biden are among the diverse line-up of famous faces who will present at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The annual ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, with comedian Trevor Noah on hosting duties for the star-studded night.

Hollywood stars Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and Billy Crystal are also among the presenting roster as well as five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain and three-time winner Olivia Rodrigo.

Davis is also nominated in the best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording category for her recent memoir Finding Me, while Crystal is among the best musical theatre album nominees alongside the cast of the stage musical Mr Saturday Night.

It was previously announced the award show will feature performances from global stars including Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Bad Bunny, Mary J Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy are also on the bill.

Beyonce goes into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, including her song Break My Soul earning a nod for record of the year.

However, the pop superstar faces tough competition from other megahit tracks including Styles’ As It Was, Adele’s Easy On Me and Lizzo’s About Damn Time.

Kendrick Lamar has the second-most nominations, with eight, while Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods.

Styles, Mary J Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on February 5 on the CBS TV Network and will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

