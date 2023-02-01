Beyonce taking Renaissance on the road with first world tour in seven years

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Beyonce has announced her first world tour in seven years.

The pop superstar, 41, will take her latest album Renaissance on the road, starting on May 10 in Stockholm before visiting stadiums in Europe and the UK in spring and summer.

A cryptic message on her website said only that tickets would be available “soon”, prompting her name to trend on Twitter.

A photo shared by her official Instagram account showed the singer wearing a revealing cowboy-inspired outfit, apparently encrusted with diamonds, while on a silver statue of a horse.

The tour includes a run of UK dates, with Beyonce performing at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on May 17, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield on May 20, Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on May 23rd and London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29th and 30th.

Her last tour was the mammoth Formation World Tour in 2016 which was announced following her guest appearance at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show.

Her upcoming tour is in support of her seventh studio album of the same name, which was released last year and incorporated house music and dancefloor-focused Afrobeats.

It was a critical and commercial success, topping the charts in both the UK and US.

Beyonce recently performed her first headline concert since 2018 at a private hotel launch event in Dubai.

The singer was joined by 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy during the event at Atlantis The Royal last month.

She will go head to head with Adele at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, after they were both nominated in the album of the year category for Renaissance and 30 respectively.

They last competed for the prize in 2017 when it went to Adele.