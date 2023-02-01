Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 14:47

Pregnant Dani Dyer reveals gender of identical twins

The Love Island winner already shares one-year-old son Santiago with former partner Sammy Kimmence.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Dani Dyer has revealed she is expecting identical twin girls with her partner, Premier League footballer Jarrod Bowen.

The 26-year-old reality TV star, who won the 2018 series of Love Island alongside former boyfriend Jack Fincham, announced the news in a post on Instagram.

Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, said she wanted to respond to the fans who had been asking her about the gender of her children.

Sharing a photo of her cradling her bump with her 3.6 million Instagram followers, she wrote: “Half way our little darlings.

“A lot of you have been asking on the gender of our babies and we are so excited to share with you all that we are having identical twin girls.

“Any tips/recommendations I am so open too.”

The Only Way Is Essex stars Shelby Tribble and Georgia Kousoulou were among those sending their congratulations.

Dyer already shares one-year-old son Santiago with former partner Sammy Kimmence.

She dated Kimmence before she starred on Love Island and later rekindled their romance after her split from Fincham.

Dyer later separated from Kimmence who was jailed for three and a half years in 2021 for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000 (€38,000).

The TV star has also starred alongside her soap actor father on a number of shows and they co-host a podcast, Sorted With The Dyers.

