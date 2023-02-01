Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 08:19

Ozzy Osbourne: I’m not physically capable of tour dates after extensive surgery

The 74-year-old former Black Sabbath singer said he is working with his team to find a solution to his mobility issues.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Ozzy Osbourne has said that following extensive spinal surgery he is not “physically capable” of doing his tour dates in Europe and the UK.

The 74-year-old former Black Sabbath singer had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003.

He told his fans on Instagram on Wednesday: “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans.

“As you may all know, four years ago this month I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage.”

Osbourne said his singing voice is “fine” but that, following three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy sessions, and Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, his body is “still weak”.

He added: “I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held on to your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.”

Osbourne went on: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.

“My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

He also thanked fans, crew, family and the band Judas Priest “for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support”.

showbizozzy osbourneosbourneblack sabbathjudas priest
