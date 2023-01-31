Michael Jackson’s nephew ‘humbled and honoured’ to play his uncle in new biopic

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Michael Jackson’s nephew says he is “humbled and honoured” to bring the story of his world-famous uncle to life.

Jaafar Jackson will star as the King of Pop in an upcoming biopic, titled Michael, which will be directed by Antoine Fuqua.

The 26-year-old is the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother and the film is set to be his acting debut.

Sharing a black and white picture of himself dressed in Jackson’s famous white-socks-black shoes combo, he wrote: “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life.

“To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.

On Monday, Lionsgate announced that Michael will be produced by Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King.

The official account of Michael Jackson wrote: “Have you heard the news?

“Michael’s nephew, Jaafar, has been chosen to portray Michael in the upcoming biopic on the King of Pop!”

Prior to acting Jaafar has put out music of his own – in 2019, he released his debut single, Got Me Singing.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” said King in a statement shared with US media.

“It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.”

Fuqua added in a statement that Jackson “has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera”.

Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar will play the King of Pop in a biopic (AP)

Michael will be an authorised portrait of the pop star, who died in 2009.

The film, scripted by Gladiator and The Aviator screenwriter John Logan, is being produced with the co-operation of the singer’s estate.

“Jaafar embodies my son,” Katherine Jackson said in a statement.

“It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

Michael is due to begin shooting later this year.