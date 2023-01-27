Katie Price ‘just glad no-one was hurt’ in her 2021 car crash

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Katie Price has said there was “no excuse” for crashing her car in 2021 and she was “just thankful” that no-one was hurt in the incident.

The former glamour model, 44, said she had hit “rock bottom” in the aftermath of the crash, but now has aspirations to come back “bigger and better”.

In September 2021 Price was handed a suspended sentence after crashing her BMW on the B2135 near Partridge Green in West Sussex.

She was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions to be completed within 12 months.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Speaking during an interview with GB, she told host Nigel Farage: “There’s no excuse. I’m just thankful that I didn’t hurt anyone.

“I did hit rock bottom. I’ve tried to kill myself. I could not have got any more bottom that I did.

“But I’ve come up and am sorting myself out. There’s more to come from me, and I plan to be bigger and better.”

Price also shared some of her different business schemes, including selling mobility scooters and her own underwear, and said she plans to become a paramedic.

She was previously engaged to Carl Woods and has been married three times – to singer Peter Andre, cage-fighter Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.