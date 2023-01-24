Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 18:24

Bill Nighy ‘honoured’ after first Academy Award nomination for Living

The veteran actor stars in Sir Kazuo Ishiguro’s adapted screenplay from the 1952 Japanese film Ikiru.
Bill Nighy ‘honoured’ after first Academy Award nomination for Living

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

British actor Bill Nighy said he is “grateful for the spotlight” his first Academy Award nomination brings to his latest film, Living.

Despite his long and impressive career, his first Oscar nod comes with his portrayal of a veteran civil servant who is inspired to make the most of his remaining days, following a life of tedium, alongside Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood.

The film, written by Nobel prize-winning novelist Sir Kazuo Ishiguro adapted from the 1952 Japanese film Ikiru, also saw Ishiguro receive his first Academy Award nomination for best adapted screenplay.

British Nobel Prize for Literature winner
Novelist Sir Kazuo Ishiguro (John Stillwell/PA)

Nighy, 73, who is best-known for starring in romantic comedies including fan-favourites Love Actually and About Time, is joined in the actor in a leading role category by Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser for The Whale and Paul Mescal for Aftersun.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Nighy said: “Everyone associated with Living is honoured by the Academy’s nomination and grateful for the spotlight it throws upon the film.

“We hope it will encourage people to see it. I was surrounded by assassins and this belongs to them all.”

Nighy earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Living and also faces tough competition for the leading actor award at the Baftas this year, which will be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and broadcast on February 19th.

The veteran actor, who has starred in Hollywood blockbusters including The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, previously said as a younger actor he had a complete lack of self-confidence and refuses to watch himself in any of his films because he knows it would “rob” him of any pleasure and “steal the experience” from him.

At the BFI London Film Festival last year, Nighy said that he was also proud to be a part of 2014 film Pride, about London-based gay and lesbian activists lending their support to striking miners in 1984 Wales.

More in this section

Irina Shayk ‘honoured’ to wear dress featuring hand-sculpted lion head Irina Shayk ‘honoured’ to wear dress featuring hand-sculpted lion head
Pamela Anderson says she felt ‘violated’ by new series about infamous sex tape Pamela Anderson says she felt ‘violated’ by new series about infamous sex tape
Rita Ora: My bond with Taika Waititi made me want to settle down Rita Ora: My bond with Taika Waititi made me want to settle down
showbizpaul mescaloscarsacademy awardsaustin butlercolin farrellbrendan fraseraimee lou woodnighybill nighylove actuallyjohn stillwellthe whale
Shailene Woodley had the ‘hardest time’ of her life while filming Three Women

Shailene Woodley had the ‘hardest time’ of her life while filming Three Women

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more