Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 07:48

Apple TV+ shares first look at Ted Lasso season three

The streamer shared an image of the eponymous, moustachioed protagonist, played by Jason Sudeikis, squaring off against his former assistant coach.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Apple TV+ has provided a first look at the third season of its highly popular UK football-based comedy Ted Lasso.

The streamer shared an image of the eponymous, moustachioed protagonist, played by Jason Sudeikis, squaring off against former assistant coach-turned arch-rival Nathan Shelley, played by Nick Mohammed.

The multi-award winning series follows American football coach Lasso as he tackles the English soccer league at struggling club AFC Richmond.

Last year, Ted Lasso equalled its record-breaking 2021 Emmy nomination run by picking up a total of 20 nods for the second year in a row.

The series also won comedian and actor Brett Goldstein an Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

Captioning the image of Sudeikis and Mohammed on Wednesday, Apple wrote: “Time to win the whole f***ing thing.

“Here’s your first look at #TedLasso Season 3, coming to Apple TV+ this Spring.”

An exact air date for the series is yet to be announced.

