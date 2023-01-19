Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 08:26

Michael Flatley is ‘on the mend’ after cancer surgery

The 64-year-old Riverdance dancer and choreographer said he was ‘overwhelmed’ by his fans’ kindness following his release from hospital.
Michael Flatley is ‘on the mend’ after cancer surgery

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Michael Flatley has said he is “on the mend” after having surgery to treat his cancer.

The 64-year-old choreographer, best known for creating Irish dancing troupe Riverdance, added that he has been released from hospital.

Flatley told his followers on Instagram: “Thank you to everyone around the world for your love and prayers.

“I am overwhelmed by your kindness. I have been released from hospital and am on the mend.”

In a post last week, Flatley’s account revealed he had undergone surgery for “an aggressive form of cancer” and was in the care of “excellent doctors”.

Flatley, who was born into a blue-collar Irish-American family in Chicago, rose to fame when Riverdance performed during a seven-minute interval at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994.

A year later, he had a full-length show in Dublin and followed this up with his own stage show, Lord Of The Dance.

He has also created, produced and directed other productions including Feet Of Flames and Celtic Tiger.

Flatley has also expanded into film – directing and starring in the 2018 spy thriller Blackbird.

In the movie, which also stars Eric Roberts, Patrick Bergin and Ian Beattie, Flatley plays former MI6 operative Victor Blackley, who is drawn back into the world of espionage he had left behind.

Last year, Flatley also launched a Lord Of The Dance tour to raise money for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.



More in this section

Police say no criminal offence occurred after porn prank on BBC FA Cup coverage Police say no criminal offence occurred after porn prank on BBC FA Cup coverage
The dating trends you might see on Love Island this year The dating trends you might see on Love Island this year
Love Island bombshell ruffles feathers after his surprise arrival Love Island bombshell ruffles feathers after his surprise arrival
dublinchicagoshowbizmichael flatleyflatleypatrick bergineric robertsian beattievictor blackley
Missing hiker in California mountains named as British actor Julian Sands

Missing hiker in California mountains named as British actor Julian Sands

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more