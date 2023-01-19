Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 06:08

Missing hiker in California mountains named as British actor Julian Sands

The 65-year-old actor was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday evening.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A hiker reported as missing in the San Gabriel mountains in southern California has been named as British actor Julian Sands.

The 65-year-old actor was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area on Friday evening, with searches by local authorities continuing over the weekend.

He is known for his roles in films A Room With A View, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV appearances on 24, Smallville and Banshee.

It comes as the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department urged hikers to “think twice and heed warnings” following treacherous weather in the region.

The force said its search and rescue teams had responded to 14 calls on Mount Baldy and in the surrounding area over the last four weeks.

“On Friday, January 13, at about 7:30 pm, a hiker, identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area,” a spokesperson for the department said, in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

“Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue crews responded and began a search.  Because of avalanche risks and trail conditions, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening.

“However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when the weather permits.”

The spokesperson added that additional ground searches would be scheduled when the weather improves and conditions were safer for rescue crews.

Sands, who most recently played the chief medical officer in the 2021 Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi-led drama Benediction, has lived in Los Angeles since 2020.

From 1984 to 1987 he was married to future Evening Standard and Today editor Sarah Sands, with whom he shares a son, while he also has two daughters with journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990.

