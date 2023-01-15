Sun, 15 Jan, 2023 - 20:30

Only Fools' Nicholas Lyndhurst joins Frasier reboot

He will star opposite Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane’s old college friend, Alan Cornwall.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Only Fools And Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst will be joining the Frasier reboot, his agent has confirmed.

The 61-year-old actor will star alongside Kelsey Grammer, who reprises his role as Frasier Crane, in a new revival of 1990s hit comedy Frasier.

Grammer, who was announced previously to be returning, will also serve as executive producer on the series which is being produced for streaming service Paramount+.

The Frasier character appeared in three shows: Cheers, Wings and the show that bears his name, which ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004.

A spokesman for Lyndhurst confirmed to the PA news agency that he will star alongside Grammer.

Paramount+ later tweeted he would play Frasier’s old college friend, Alan Cornwall.

Also joining the cast is Deception actor Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy Crane, who grew up to be a firefighter.

In the classic BBC sitcom Only Fools And Horses, Lyndhurst played Rodney Trotter, the less streetwise younger brother of market trader Sir David Jason’s Derek Trotter (Del Boy).

The show, written by John Sullivan, first aired on the BBC in 1981 and ran for seven regular series until 1991, with sporadic Christmas specials airing until the show ended in 2003.

Last month, it topped a poll as the nation’s most loved BBC TV programme of all time by viewers of The One Show.

Lyndhurst is also known for time-travelling sitcom Goodnight Sweetheart, which ran for six series on BBC One from 1993 to 1999 and then enjoyed a return in 2016 for a one-off special, and crime series New Tricks.

