Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 21:38

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes appearance in Kalush Orchestra’s music video

Schwarzenegger met the Eurovision Song Contest champions in the US while they were on tour.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Arnold Schwarzenegger has made an appearance in a Kalush Orchestra music video.

The Terminator actor, former bodybuilder and politician is heard on a voiceover speaking to the Ukrainian people in these “very difficult times” as the Russian invasion continues.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJJ_s9rwjvA

The Kalush Orchestra filmed the music video for the song Shchedryi Vechir, recorded last year, while on tour in North America in October and November.

During this time, Schwarzenegger met the Eurovision Song Contest champions, who blend Ukrainian-folk with rap.

The former governor of California recorded an opening message, saying: “That is a great message for all Ukrainian people, especially now in these very, very difficult times, that everyone can have a dream and you can make this dream become a reality.”

In the footage, Kalush Orchestra can also be seen recreating the video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas while driving around the streets of California.

Schwarzenegger previously spoke out against the war, saying in a Twitter video in March 2022: “The world has turned against Russia because of its actions in Ukraine, whole city blocks have been flattened by Russian artillery and bombs, including a children’s hospital and a maternity hospital.

“It is a humanitarian crisis.”

He said he wanted to “debunk Russian mistruths” by posting the message to the people of Russia, saying: “Ukraine did not start this war.”

Schwarzenegger also said he has had nothing but “affection and respect for the people of Russia” since he was 14 after meeting his hero bodybuilder Yury Vlasov.

He reprised his role as T-800 in Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019, which saw him joined by Mackenzie Davis, Linda Hamilton and Gabriel Luna.

The film is a direct sequel to The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991).

Kalush Orchestra triumphed at the 2022 competition in Turin, but the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) later concluded the show could not be safely held in the war-torn country.

It was decided the UK would host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, as Sam Ryder came second in the competition.

Liverpool was announced as the host city for the 2023 competition last year.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in May 2023 at the ACC Liverpool.

