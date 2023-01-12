Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

By Associated Press Reporters

Joni Mitchell is to receive the US Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

A little over a year after being celebrated as person of the year at the Grammys, Mitchell will return to Washington for a lifetime achievement honour.

The 79-year-old is widely regarded as among the greatest singer-songwriters of her time, with her best known works including Chelsea Morning, Big Yellow Taxi and Free Man in Paris.

“Joni Mitchell’s music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement.

“Joni Mitchell’s music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes.”

Mitchell, who lives in Los Angeles, will be honoured on March 1 at a tribute concert which will be broadcast on March 31 on PBS stations.

Previous winners of the Gershwin prize include Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Carole King.

“This is a very prestigious award,” Mitchell said in the statement. “Thank you for honouring me.”

Mitchell was honoured as the MusiCares person of the year before last year’s Grammys, and after nearly two decades away, she returned to the stage in August and plans to perform again this June.